Sarasota provides update on weekend pop-up clinics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More first dose vaccines notifications will go out in Sarasota County Friday for the weekend.
Individuals receiving an appointment notice should plan to arrive at the location listed on notification at the specified time. Your vaccine dose is assigned to the location, and vaccine type may vary depending on location. First-dose appointments will be scheduled Friday up through account number 45,590.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27:
- The Department of Health-Sarasota will operate a second-dose clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall by appointment only for those who received their first dose of Moderna from DOH Jan. 18-31.
- Individuals arriving for their second dose must bring their vaccine card
- For questions on your second-dose appointment contact the Vaccine Registration team at 941-861-VAXS (8297) or through county social media @SRQCountyGov for assistance.
- The City of Sarasota and DOH will operate a first-dose by appointment drive-thru pop-up clinic at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
- This clinic will use the Moderna vaccine and will send appointment notices through the county’s registration system.
- Notices being sent through the county’s registration system are selected sequentially by next in line of account number, not by zip code or area-based. Individuals receiving an appointment notice must confirm or decline the notice.
- Appointment locations are NOT transferable. Your vaccine dose is assigned to the location listed on the appointment notice.
- The State Incident Management Team will operate a first-dose by appointment drive-thru pop-up clinic at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds, 675 Airport Ave. E., Venice.
- This clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine and will send appointment notices through the county’s registration system.
- Notices being sent through the county’s registration system are selected sequentially by next in line of account number, not by zip code or area-based. Individuals receiving an appointment notice must confirm or decline the notice.
- Appointment locations are NOT transferable. Your vaccine dose is assigned to the location listed on the appointment notice.
OTHER REMINDERS:
- Do not to re-register or create a new account for second dose appointments. If you are locked out of your account or are experiencing difficulties logging in please do not create a new account – instead contact the Registration team at 941-861-VAXS (8297) or through county social media @SRQCountyGov for assistance.
- If you received your vaccine outside of Sarasota county, please remove yourself/account from our registration system.
- Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 should remain quarantined and not come to any vaccination site. For questions on your registration or account number call 941-861-VAXS. If you’re experiencing symptoms of COVD-19 consult your primary care physician and/or visit one of two testing sites.
- For questions about account registration and appointments contact the Vaccine Registration team through social media @SRQCOuntyGov, or through the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297).
- The Department of Health-operated clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall is distributing the Moderna vaccine, operating 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment only. No vaccine is left overnight, and end-of day walk-up appointments are not accepted.
- State-operated Second Doses:
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at the Venice Community Center Feb. 10 -12, received an appointment card to return for their second-dose. These individuals should plan to return to the VCC on that specified date and time, and will receive their second Pfizer vaccine approximately 21 days later from the state.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at Suncoast Technical College, Feb. 20-21, will receive an appointment card to return for their second-dose. These individuals should plan to return to the STC on that specified date and time, and will receive their second Moderna vaccine approximately 28 days later from the state.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds, Feb. 27-28, will receive an appointment card to return for their second-dose. These individuals should plan to return to the VMAFG on that specified date and time, and will receive their second Pfizer vaccine approximately 21 days later from the state.
