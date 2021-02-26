Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally to return to Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s own Nik Wallenda is brining back his Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show to Nathan Benderson Park.
The show will run the weekends of February 26-28 and March 4-7 and will feature Wallenda and his wife, Erendira Wallenda, as well as internationally renowned daredevil performers to include FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball.
Show times are as follows:
Friday, February 26, 5 p.m.
Saturday, February 27, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, February 28, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 4, 5 p.m.
Friday, March 5, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 6, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 7, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’re really excited to bring this terrific show back to my hometown,” said Wallenda. “We will feature some performers that were not here last year, which I’m confident the fans will enjoy tremendously.”
The viewing option will be like that of a drive-in movie – from the comfort of a vehicle. Tickets may be purchased at www.daredevilrally.com or by calling 941-870-7444.
