Manatee’s new automated vaccine appointment system goes online today

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will be booking COVID-19 vaccine appointment Friday with a new automated system. The Everbridge notification system will be used to book 7,650 appointments for seniors starting today at 9 a.m., county officials have announced.
Vaccine recipients will be randomly selected from the standby pool, the county said. If you are selected, you will receive an automated phone call from (941) 742-4300 or a text from 88911 to schedule your appointment. You will also receive a text message from 88911 and an email if you provided a mobile phone number or email address with your registration.
If you’re notified for an appointment, you need to act quickly. Those who do not respond within two hours will be placed back in the standby pool.
The 7,650 appointments will be booked for March 3-5 at Tom Bennett Park. They are in addition to 5,100 appointments booked for March 1-2. There are a total of 12,750 appointments scheduled for Tom Bennett Park next week, 2,550 each day.
When the call or text arrives, you will see three options:
- Select 1 if you can attend the scheduled appointment date and time.
- Select 2 if you cannot attend the scheduled appointment date and time. You will be entered back into the standby pool to be selected at another time.
- Select 3 if you have already received the vaccine and/or want to be removed from the standby pool.
After you select one of these options, you will receive a follow-up message via phone, text and/or email confirm your appointment date, time and location. View a brief video on the new notification process here.
To enroll in Manatee County’s vaccination pool, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call 311.
