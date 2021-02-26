Instant Pot Tandoori Chicken with Deepa | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This delicious marinated chicken is typically cooked in a scorching hot Tandoor oven. However, in as little as 15 minutes we can cook a tender Tandoori chicken in the InstantPot. An overnight marinade is essential for the flavor. The adobo peppers add the smokiness associated with Tandoori cuisine. The final step of broiling ensures additional crispiness and char if required.
Marinade Ingredients:
3 Tbsp Garam Masala
5 fresh chilies, minced (serrano / jalapeño) *optional
8 fresh garlic cloves, minced
3 tbsp fresh ginger, minced
3 tsp turmeric
Juice of one large lemon
1 cup plain yogurt
3 tsp salt
4 tbsp canola oil
3 tsp of cayenne powder (more or less to taste)
2 chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, 2 tbsp of adobo sauce
3 tbsp tomato paste
4 pieces of skinless bone-in chicken legs
Melted butter / ghee / canola oil to baste (optional step)
Method:
Mix the marinade ingredients together in a large bowl. Cut diagonal slits all over the chicken pieces. Put the chicken into the marinade bowl. Stir and ensure that the marinade coats the chicken. Cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 48 hours.
Add 1 cup of water to the InstantPot insert. Add rack and place chicken pieces carefully onto the rack. It doesn’t matter if it overlaps slightly. Set the InstantPot to Manual 15 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally before opening and enjoying the chicken. For additional crispiness, baste with butter/oil and place under a hot broiler setting.
Serve with fresh lemon slices, red onions, and enjoy!
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.