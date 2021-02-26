Instant Pot Tandoori Chicken with Deepa | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This delicious marinated chicken is typically cooked in a scorching hot Tandoor oven. However, in as little as 15 minutes we can cook a tender Tandoori chicken in the InstantPot. An overnight marinade is essential for the flavor. The adobo peppers add the smokiness associated with Tandoori cuisine. The final step of broiling ensures additional crispiness and char if required.