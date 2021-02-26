The heat is on for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The main weather feature for Florida will be high pressure slowly moving east toward the Atlantic ocean and setting up just east of Florida. This high pressure will keep skies mainly fair through the weekend.
You will begin to see just a little more cloudiness on Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon as the surface moisture begins to increase from winds blowing in from the southeast around the high pressure. This will also allow for some fog to develop each morning bringing some reduced visibilities in the early morning hours, but other than that we will see nice weather through early next week.
The fog should burn off rather quickly, revealing generally fair skies throughout much of the day. With temperatures expected to warm to near-record highs over the weekend we will see one or two scattered showers develop along the sea breeze each day. If any showers pop up, they should be well inland. The rain chance for a few inland showers is only at 20%. The beaches will be a little cooler due to water temperatures in the low 70s. Expect highs on the beach around 78.
For Friday, look for some patchy fog in the morning and then mostly sunny skies throughout most of the day. The high at the beach will be 78 and 84 degrees inland. Winds will start from the northeast and switch to the west later in the day. Wind speeds of 5-10 mph can be expected.
It’s been really nice lately with very low dewpoint temperatures or humidity in the atmosphere. On Tuesday the dewpoint was 45 degrees, which is dry, and now, Thursday it’s 60. It will get even higher over the weekend making it feel even warmer. We are not talking summerlike humidity but well above average humidity will bring “the feels like” temperatures to upper 80s to near 90 for inland areas during the late afternoon.
Saturday we can expect some fog to start the day and then that should burn off and then mostly sunny skies should follow. The high on Saturday around 80 at the beach and 85 east of I-75.
Pretty much the same story for Sunday with some morning fog then mostly sunny and highs in the mid-80s inland and feels like temperatures in the upper 80s. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph switching around to the west later in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. There will be a 20% chance for an isolated inland shower or two.
_______________________
For boaters expect winds out of the east-northeast on Friday at 10 knots and subside to 5 knots and turn to the west later in the day. Seas will be running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.