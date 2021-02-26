The heat is on for the weekend

The fog should burn off rather quickly, revealing generally fair skies throughout much of the day. With temperatures expected to warm to near-record highs over the weekend we will see one or two scattered showers develop along the sea breeze each day. If any showers pop up, they should be well inland. The rain chance for a few inland showers is only at 20%. The beaches will be a little cooler due to water temperatures in the low 70s. Expect highs on the beach around 78.