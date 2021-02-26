First Alert Weather: Humidity on the rise and temperatures climbing

The second effect of the southeast wind will be warm weekend weather. Temperatures along the coast will be held down by the cooling of the sea breeze. The surf water temperatures are still in the upper 60s, so the onshore winds should hold the coastal temperatures to the lower 80s. But inland, away from the sea breeze, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. This could set some new records for warm high temperatures well east of Interstate 75.