First Alert Weather: Humidity on the rise and temperatures climbing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will shift to the southeast Friday bring a major shift to our weekend weather. Humidity will increase and morning fog issues could reappear, with some locally dense fog possible. This fog will drift west and could impact Gulf waters in the early morning Saturday.
The second effect of the southeast wind will be warm weekend weather. Temperatures along the coast will be held down by the cooling of the sea breeze. The surf water temperatures are still in the upper 60s, so the onshore winds should hold the coastal temperatures to the lower 80s. But inland, away from the sea breeze, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. This could set some new records for warm high temperatures well east of Interstate 75.
Rainfall chances will remain low into the weekend and beyond. Front number one, due to close in on north Florida early next week, looks less and less likely to bring us any rainfall.
Front number two, moving into the deep south midweek, remains uncertain in it’s forecast. Some models move it into the area with showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, other models keep it away. The forecast for later next week will be refined and modified as models come into agreement.
