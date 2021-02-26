Englewood police looking for trailer thief

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - Authorities are looking for a red single-cab Dodge Ram truck, whose driver is suspected of stealing a trailer from an Englewood business earlier this month.
Shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Busy Beaver Tree Service on Placida Road in Englewood, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect drove a red Dodge Ram with a light bar on the roof, toolbox in the bed and running boards, deputies said.
The dump trailer is covered in multiple “Load Trail” stickers and has a black tarp cover. the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the stolen trailer to call 941-639-0013.
