Englewood police looking for trailer thief
Police are looking for this trailer, which was stolen from a business' parking lot in Englewood Feb. 9. (Source: CCSO)
By Anna Bryson | February 26, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 11:03 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - Authorities are looking for a red single-cab Dodge Ram truck, whose driver is suspected of stealing a trailer from an Englewood business earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 9, a trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Busy Beaver Tree Service on Placida Road in Englewood, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect drove a red Dodge Ram with a light bar on the roof, toolbox in the bed and running boards, deputies said.

The dump trailer is covered in multiple “Load Trail” stickers and has a black tarp cover. the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the stolen trailer to call 941-639-0013.

