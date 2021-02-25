Van Wezel among pop-up vaccine sites in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody confirmed that a pop-up vaccine site is coming to the Van Wezel Performing Art Center.
Workers are currently setting up tents at Van Wezel and Brody confirms to ABC7 that more vaccine doses are arriving to the county as soon as today and that the city has been tapped to help in the distribution.
“We’ve been informed our local Department of Health is receiving our area’s largest first-dose shipment to date (13,000) which will likely be arriving today and we’ve been tapped to aid in administering 4,000 doses through the proposed two-day drive through event at the Van Wezel. We are mobilizing local volunteer medical professionals now,” reads a statement from Mayor Brody.
First-dose notifications will also be sent out Feb. 25, for a state-sponsored, pop-up vaccination clinic on Feb. 27-28 at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds, 610 Airport Ave., Venice. This will be a drive-thru clinic.
As of now, DOH-Sarasota will be scheduling today through account number 42,977.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this clinic. All recipients will be pulled from the Everbridge site. The consent form can be found here.
