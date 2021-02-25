Suncoast Vaccine Tracker: Growing list of pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As health departments across Florida work to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine among vulnerable population, Gov. Ron DeSantis and others are working to increase supply among the state’s local pharmacies.
ABC7, Your Local Station is compiling a list of pharmacies across the state. Each individual retail store will have its own requirements for distribution that must be met before making an appointment. Remember, currently that neither Manatee County nor Sarasota County are opting to use the state’s COVID-19 vaccination site. If you are attempting to get a shot through your county’s health department, you must apply with each health department to get your vaccine appointment.
Here are the chains across the state supplying the vaccine.
Publix:
Vaccines are all available at all 730 Publix Pharmacies in Florida and the window is opening at 7 a.m. Friday, Feb 25. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
You can apply for an appointment here.
Walmart:
There are currently NO WALMARTS IN EITHER MANATEE OR SARASOTA COUNTY that are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
To get a vaccine at Walmart, should they become available, you must create an account and apply here.
Winn-Dixie:
To determine stores in your area, you must use the site’s vaccine locator. You can find availability here.
The Florida Department of Health is also keeping an updated list of pharmacies and vaccine locations that will be updated daily.
