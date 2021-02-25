Southwest to add seasonal flights from SRQ to Milwaukee, Chicago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will add a weekly nonstop flight to Milwaukee and a second daily nonstop to Chicago Midway for this spring, it was announced Thursday.
The additional daily Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago will start March 11 and will go through May 7. The Saturday flight to Milwaukee Mitchell Airport, also by Southwest Airlines, will start April 17 through May 8.
“It is exciting to see Southwest Airlines continue to add service at SRQ. Having an additional flight frequency will provide passengers more choices when planning their travels,” Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, said in a news release.
SRQ currently has 10 airlines providing nonstop service to 45 destinations.
