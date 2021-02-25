Sarasota, Bradenton Winn-Dixie locations to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two area Winn-Dixie pharmacies have been added to the list of stores to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Winn-Dixie at 5800 Fruitville Road in Sarasota, and the store at 5802 14th St. W. in Bradenton, were added to the 43 stores in Florida already administering vaccinations, Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Thursday. “The grocer will continue to offer this latest round of free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with the Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last,” a news release said.
Qualified individuals can visit www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including availability details, participating store locations and to schedule an appointment online, when available. The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.