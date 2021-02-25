Sarasota, Bradenton Winn-Dixie locations to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

The Winn-Dixie at 5800 Fruitville Road in Sarasota, and the store at 5802 14th St. W. in Bradenton, were added to the 43 stores in Florida already administering vaccinations, Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Thursday. “The grocer will continue to offer this latest round of free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with the Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last,” a news release said.