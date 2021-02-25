More pop-up vaccine sites are coming to the Suncoast as positivity rate dips to 5.23%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health reports a 5.23% positivity rate as Gov. DeSantis announced that Florida will soon be receiving more doses from Johnson & Johnson.
As of Thursday, 1,892,301 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida. Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 4.39% and 3.07% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 6,576 new cases have been reported, as well as 138 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,478 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
FLORIDA VACCINES:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 43,014
SECOND DOSE: 36,397
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 24,983
SECOND DOSE: 24,819
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 31,579 Residents: 30,933 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 646
Conditions and Care Deaths: 577 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,351 Non-Residents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,282 (46%) Female: 16,310 (53%) Unknown/No data: 341 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,606 (8%) White: 18,965 (61%) Other: 5,025 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,337 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,109 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,777 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 7,047 (23%)
Showing 1
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,804 Residents: 25,576 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,228
Conditions and Care Deaths: 730 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,233 Non-Residents: 54
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,877 (46%) Female: 13,581 (53%) Unknown/No data: 118 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,481 (6%) White: 18,127 (71%) Other: 1,984 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,984 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,871 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,528 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,177 (32%)