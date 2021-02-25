Mobile home owner in Charlotte County narrowly escapes fire

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A mobile home owner escaped his home moments before it became engulfed in flames.
The fire broke out at the Shell Creek RV Park around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
According to Charlotte County Fire Rescue, the home went up in flames while the owner was asleep inside. When the homeowner awoke, the fire was out of control, and singed the hair on his head before he escaped. He refused treatment at the scene and the Red Cross is helping him.
The fire destroyed his home and severely damaged neighboring homes. Neither of his neighbors were home at the time. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
