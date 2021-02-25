Golfers and Suncoast residents react to vehicle crash involving Tiger Woods

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Golfing great Tiger Woods is on the minds of a lot of people after he was severely injured in a single car rollover wreck Tuesday. That includes golfers here on the Suncoast.
“He’s been through a lot and he’s been able to bounce back and he’s been an inspiration,” said Gene Smith, a golf fan and golfer.
The top golfers in the world playing at the World Golf Championships this week in Lakewood Ranch say they will continue to think about Tiger throughout the tournament.
“Just hoping out of this bad situation is the best possible outcome,” said Jon Rahm, a professional golfer. “And hope he can recover from it and we can see him on the golf course as early as possible.”
“From everything I know about Tiger, I’m sure he will recover and he will do everything in his power to come back,” said Bryson DeChambeau, a professional golfer.
Tiger has many admirers all over the world including locally, but not everyone ABC7 talked with at a nearby golf course is a fan.
“He was not a favorite of mine, so no reaction,” said Vinny Carlin.
One local doctor who is the on-site physician for this PGA event says Tiger is lucky to be alive and he has a long road to recovery.
“Like everybody else, I was shocked and saddened, first and foremost glad to hear that he’s OK,” said Dr. Stephen Otte, an orthopedic surgeon at Coastal Orthopedics. “The injuries that he suffered are fairly significant to his lower extremities, especially for a professional athlete and a golfer.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at The Concession Golf Club on Wednesday morning. He sends out prayers to Tiger Woods for a quick and full recovery.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.