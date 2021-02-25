First Alert Weather: Typical February weather becomes much warmer than normal by weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cool and crisp nights followed by mild and sunny days will become increasingly more humid and warmer as we move into the weekend.
With an increase in moisture, combined with light winds and clear skies, the chances for patchy fog will increase over the next few mornings, developing mostly in inland locations. Any fog that may develop will burn off quickly as temperatures will rapidly rise each day until we get close to record warmth by the weekend.
The next chance for showers will be Monday or Tuesday of next week, and it’s not much of a chance. Models are conflicted on if a front will ever make it close enough to produce any rain. Even if it does, the chance for significant showers will be low, about 20%. Other than that, we’ll stay dry for the foreseeable future.
