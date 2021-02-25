DUI suspect: ‘Thanks for arresting me. I could have killed someone tonight’

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man suspected of DUI thanked the deputy for arresting him Monday evening, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.
While on patrol about 11:30 p.m., Feb. 22, a deputy heard a loud crash in the vicinity of Calico Jack’s on Englewood Beach. In the parking lot, witnesses said a vehicle hit a concrete pylon near the building and left. After searching a short time, the deputy stopped a pickup truck matching the description by witnesses driven by 26-year-old Draven Lee Hahn of Englewood.
According to the arrest report, the deputy observed significant damage to the passenger side of the truck and a strong odor of alcohol. A passenger in the car told deputies he did not remember what happened minutes earlier at Calico Jack’s Hahn also had trouble standing and speaking. Hahn refused a sobriety test, the report said.
While being transported to the Charlotte County Jail after being arrested, the report noted Hahn was talkative in the back of the patrol car. “I should have stayed home and smoked pot all night,” he reportedly said, and “Thank you for arresting me. I could have killed someone tonight.”
Hahn was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and refusal to submit to testing, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked and released on $750 bond.
