DeSantis: Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming, details on distribution for 50+ teachers and LEOs coming soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - Speaking in Jacksonville about continued efforts to distribute vaccines among Florida’s senior populations, DeSantis confirmed that more vaccines are on their way to Florida. This time, Johnson & Johnson will be distributing the single-dose vaccine.
The governor also confirmed that a plan to vaccinate 50+ educators, law enforcement and first responders will be detailed next week.
DeSantis affirmed that the state would continue to work on its “Seniors First” vaccine plan and touted high success rates with some counties reporting almost 50% vaccination rates among 65+ crowds. Specifically, DeSantis said that 55% of seniors in Duval County have received at least one of the shots in the series.
You can watch the full event here:
