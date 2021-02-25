Clear skies and smooth sailing into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This delightful weather will continue through the weekend and beyond. With high pressure firmly anchored over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, we can expect a string of warm sunny days with the only downside being some morning fog on Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures typically top out around 75 degrees this time of year and we will be some 5 to 7 degrees above that through the weekend. The only downside to our weather will be the potential for some patchy fog Thursday morning and becoming a little more widespread on Friday morning and Saturday morning.
We will see the winds switch around to the east-southeast on Saturday and that will bring the humidity up and make it feel a little warmer through the weekend. There is a very small chance we may see an isolated thunderstorm or two in our inland Counties later in the day due to the interaction of the sea breezes.
So Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s on the beach and low 80s elsewhere. Friday calls for lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the area.
Boaters look for winds out of the northwest at 5-10 knots and seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
