Car collides with building after 4 vehicle crash

ENGLEWOOD Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters prevented catastrophe following a multi-vehicle crash that ended with one vehicle smashing into a commercial vehicle and puncturing its gas tank.
The crash happened on S. McCall Road & Indiana Ave. Four cars were involved and one broke free of the crash and collided into a structure and piercing its gas tank.
Engine 71, Truck 75, Rescue 71 & Battalion 7 quickly responded and were able to disable and secure the vehicle to prevent any further damages. The photos of the scene were captured by ABC7′s news partners at the Englewood Sun.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.