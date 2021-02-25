Bradenton woman arrested after allegedly throwing man into fire hydrant

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has been charged with aggravated battery following an altercation in which a man claimed to have been beaten and thrown into a fire hydrant.
Court records say that Lizette Edwards has been charged following the incident which took place earlier in February. The victim, who had been in a relationship with Edwards, says following an argument he was struck in the head with a hard plastic lock box before Edwards assaulted him, causing him to fall onto fire hydrant, causing a injury to his chest.
Two weeks later, the man was treated at Manatee Memorial for his injuries.
The judge issued a no-contact order in the case.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.