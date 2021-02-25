Black Lives Matter launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait

The Survival Fund is part of the foundation’s 2021 focus on economic justice, particularly as it relates to the ongoing socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 on Black communities. On Tuesday, the BLM foundation revealed that it had raised $90 million last year, much of it after the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man whose last breaths under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked protests across the U.S. and around the world.