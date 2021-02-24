Warming up as we roll toward the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It doesn’t get much better than this, does it? Low humidity plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures expected through the rest of the work week and it’s mid-winter!
High pressure continues to build in from the lower Mississippi Valley and that will keep skies clear and dry through Friday. We will see winds switch around to the southeast by Saturday as the high pressure system moves out into the west Atlantic. This will tend to bring the humidity back up and temperatures to soar some 10 degrees warmer than average as our winds will turn around to the east southeast.
We will see highs in the upper 70s near the beaches as a sea breeze will develop each afternoon and with the water temperatures in the low 70s the air moving in from the Gulf will keep things a bit cooler there right along the coast. East of I-75 we will see highs in the low-to-mid 80s each day and lows in the low to mid-60s through Sunday.
Now with additional surface moisture coming back we will see some patchy to widespread fog beginning on Thursday morning -- but more so on Friday morning. This will be the radiational fog which will be quick to burn off after an hour of sunshine.
We’ll also see the possibility of an isolated inland shower or even a possibility thunderstorm due to temperatures warming into the mid-80s late in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday for areas well inland. With the sea breeze moving inland we will see the collision with the east coast breeze which could cause a few storms to develop. The rain chance for inland areas will only be at 20%.
For boaters, expect winds out of the east-southeast turning to the northwest later in the day. Wind speeds will be 5 to 10 knots through the day. Seas will be 2 feet or less with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
