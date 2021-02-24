Suncoast Congressman Buchanan asks for reinstatement of ‘Operation Talon’

“America should not be viewed as a sanctuary country to these criminals,” said Buchanan, who has introduced several bills protecting women and children from predators, including the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Prevention Training Act. “It’s unclear whether the cancellation of “Operation Talon” was intentional or collateral damage in your softening of immigration enforcement, but regardless the program needs to be reinstated. The administration owes the country an explanation for this decision and it should reverse the action to show that it is serious in addressing these types of heinous crimes.”