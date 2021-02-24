Statewide positivity rate dips again in Wednesday’s dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 5.99%, Wednesday, a second straight day of decline.
As of Wednesday, 1,885,661 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Florida. Vaccine shipments are flowing again after severe winter weather across the U.S. caused delays, prompting vaccination sites to temporarily postpone scheduling new appointments.
Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 5.75% and 3.79% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 7,087 new cases have been reported, as well as 127 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,340 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 42,424
SECOND DOSE: 35,510
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 25,711
SECOND DOSE: 23,819
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 31,469 Residents: 30,829 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 640
Conditions and Care Deaths: 576 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,347 Non-Residents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,227 (46%) Female: 16,261 (53%) Unknown/No data: 341 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,598 (8%) White: 18,893 (61%) Other: 5,011 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,327 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,095 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,710 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 7,024 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,714 Residents: 25,497 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,217
Conditions and Care Deaths: 724 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,232 Non-Residents: 54
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,842 (46%) Female: 13,538 (53%) Unknown/No data: 117 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,479 (6%) White: 18,067 (71%) Other: 1,978 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,973 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,865 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,494 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,138 (32%)
