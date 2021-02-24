Sarasota PD promotes two Lieutenants to the rank of Captain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Cheif Jim Rieser announced the promotion of Lieutenant Scott Mayforth and Lieutenant Ken Rainey to the rank of Captain.
Captain Mayforth will be the commander of the Patrol Division. Mayforth has over 2,220 training hours in investigations, patrol and tactical operations, and leadership and management. He holds an associate of arts in arts and science from St. Petersburg Junior College and a Bachelor of Science in communications from Boston University.
Captain Rainey will be the commander of the Professional Standards Division. Prior to joining the SPD Captain Rainey served in the US Marine Corps as an Anti-Tank Assaultman. He completed three overseas deployments including in Afghanistan and Iraq. He holds more than 1,750 training hours on several different topics. Captain Rainey attended American Military University and Manatee Community College.
Chief Rieser said of the promotions “These captains are capable and extremely qualified to lead the Sarasota Police Department into the future,” said Chief Rieser. “They have both shown true professionalism and have the ability to enhance our community and continue our community policing philosophy moving forward. I’m looking forward to having them on my command staff.”
Both new Captains will be transferred to their new duties by the end of this week.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.