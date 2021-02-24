Sarasota, Manatee scheduling new vaccine appointments Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Additional appointment notifications are going out Wednesday, Feb. 24, to backfill declined appointments for the first-dose clinic on Friday, Feb. 26 at Sarasota Square Mall. DOH-Sarasota is scheduling up to account number 32,959.
If you are registered in Sarasota County, your account number is listed in your Everbridge account.
Meanwhile, Manatee County is contacting seniors Wednesday to schedule the week’s COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Tom Bennett Park for Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2.
