Local professor lays out benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is now one step closer to being available to residents here on the Suncoast and around the country. In a move expected by many experts, the Food and Drug Administration says the J&J vaccine has met their requirements for use.
Michael Teng is an associate professor of medicine at the University of South Florida and says the approval of this vaccine is important because we need more than two vaccines available to effectively fight COVID-19.
Teng says there are several benefits to this vaccine including that the Johnson & Johnson doses don’t have to be frozen, they do well in fighting moderate to severe cases of the novel coronavirus, and it’s a cheaper option when compared to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“The nice thing about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is that it’s a different technology than the Pfizer and Moderna where we know about refrigeration. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more stable, it’s a single-shot vaccine, so this is going to be able to cover a different population as well as the normal population in the United States. So people who are a little bit farther away from medical centers where transport is a little bit more difficult.”
If final approval comes on Friday for an emergency use authorization, this would be the first single-dose COVID vaccine in the United States. Teng says it would allow for more people to be vaccinated, quicker.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.