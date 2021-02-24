Gov. DeSantis stops by World Golf Championship in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning Gov. Ron DeSantis was at The Concession Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch for a news conference involving the PGA stop.
The Concession Golf Club is the site of the PGA Tour’s World Golf Championship which brings the best players to our area.
DeSantis talked about the golf scene that is on the rise in Florida as four PGA events will be played in Florida over the next four weeks. Bradenton, Orlando, Jacksonville and West Palm Beach will all hold PGA events in the coming weeks.
The governor also commented about the challenges of holding large events like the WGC amid a pandemic. “When you’re doing things outdoors, that’s one of the safest environments you can possibly have when you’re talking about respiratory infections,” he said.
DeSantis also commented on the crash involving Tiger Woods by saying, “Our prayers are with Jupiter Island resident Tiger Woods.”
Woods is recovering after surgery on his legs following a roll-over crash in California Feb 24.
