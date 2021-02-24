Flags at half-staff at the state Capitol in honor of Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has now issued a formal direction for flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh.
Limbaugh passed away on Feb 17. of lung cancer. A Florida resident, Limbaugh was a nationally known anchorman and conservative talk host of The Rush Limbaugh Show. On Feb 4. 2020 he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump.
Throughout his career, he faced many controversies that has prompted adversaries of the honor. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a directive to her offices to ignore the order from the governor. You can read more about Fried’s direction here.
Gov. DeSantis has directed that the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Feb 24.
Currently, flags are at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.
