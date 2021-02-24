Gas prices rise after Arctic blast

According to AAA, the average price of unleaded gas nationwide is $2.64. Here in Florida, the state is close to that figure with this week’s average in both Manatee and Sarasota counties at around $2.61. Now, if that is hurting your wallet and you want to travel to the cheapest state - but that means you will have to make nearly an 800-mile trek to Mississippi where gas will run you about $2.29.