First Alert Weather: Near record temperatures by the end of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will expand across the area, bringing north winds to the area today. This will keep us in the dry air but with full sunshine, the temperatures will rapidly climb into the 70s today. We will start off with a seasonably cool start in the 50s, which will be the coolest temperature of the week. Tomorrow night will be in the 60s overnight.
Over the next few days, our highs will climb to near-record levels, especially inland and away from the afternoon sea breeze. Along the spine of the state, we could see some temperatures near 90 by Saturday. Along our coast you can expect mid-80s.
