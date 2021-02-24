Coast Guard rescues 5 migrants stranded for 16 days

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - The US. Coast Guard Southeast were able to rescue 5 Cuban migrants who had been at sea for 16 days. The rescue happened this weekend off the coast in Miami.
A good Samaritan spotted the raft approximately two miles southeast of Lake Worth Inlet.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. The Coast Guard reminds that attempting to cross into the United States via the maritime environment is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous.
