Coast Guard rescues 5 migrants stranded for 16 days
The USGC Southwest rescues five who had been afloat for 16 days. (Source: USGC)
By ABC7 Staff | February 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 1:18 PM

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - The US. Coast Guard Southeast were able to rescue 5 Cuban migrants who had been at sea for 16 days. The rescue happened this weekend off the coast in Miami.

A good Samaritan spotted the raft approximately two miles southeast of Lake Worth Inlet.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. The Coast Guard reminds that attempting to cross into the United States via the maritime environment is not only illegal but incredibly dangerous.

