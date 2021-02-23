Statewide positivity rate slightly dips in Tuesday’s dashboard update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.5%, Tuesday, which is a slight dip from Monday’s report.
Total Florida cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,878,533. Severe winter weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments, prompting vaccination sites to temporarily postpone scheduling new appointments.
Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 7.4% and 3.7% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 5,600 new cases have been reported, as well as 148 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,065 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 40,588
SECOND DOSE: 33,818
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 26,302
SECOND DOSE: 22,483
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 31,314 Residents: 30,681 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 633
Conditions and Care Deaths: 575 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,343 Non-Residents: 36
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 14,170 (46%) Female: 16,171 (53%) Unknown/No data: 340 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,587 (8%) White: 18,798 (61%) Other: 4,967 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,329 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,064 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,620 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,997 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,622 Residents: 25,421 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,201
Conditions and Care Deaths: 725 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,230 Non-Residents: 54
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,809 (46%) Female: 13,496 (53%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,474 (6%) White: 18,008 (71%) Other: 1,976 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,963 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,860 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,465 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,096 (32%)
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.