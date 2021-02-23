Statewide positivity rate slightly dips in Tuesday’s dashboard update

Statewide positivity rate slightly dips in Tuesday’s dashboard update
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | February 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 3:27 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.5%, Tuesday, which is a slight dip from Monday’s report.

Total Florida cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,878,533. Severe winter weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments, prompting vaccination sites to temporarily postpone scheduling new appointments.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 7.4% and 3.7% respectively.

In the past 24 hours 5,600 new cases have been reported, as well as 148 new deaths. The state is reporting 30,065 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 40,588

SECOND DOSE: 33,818

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 26,302

SECOND DOSE: 22,483

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 31,314 Residents: 30,681 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 633

Conditions and Care Deaths: 575 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,343 Non-Residents: 36

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42

Gender: Male: 14,170 (46%) Female: 16,171 (53%) Unknown/No data: 340 (<1%)

Race: Black: 2,587 (8%) White: 18,798 (61%) Other: 4,967 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,329 (14%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,064 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,620 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,997 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 26,622 Residents: 25,421 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,201

Conditions and Care Deaths: 725 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,230 Non-Residents: 54

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49

Gender: Male: 11,809 (46%) Female: 13,496 (53%) Unknown/No data: 116 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,474 (6%) White: 18,008 (71%) Other: 1,976 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,963 (16%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,860 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,465 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 8,096 (32%)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.