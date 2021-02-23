SCSO: Military recruiter charged with sexual battery of teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A local U.S. Army recruiter has been arrested and charged with the sexual battery of a 17-year-old Sarasota teen.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when a teen made a complaint to the Sarasota County Schools Police Department about the school’s Army recruiter.
The victim told a friend that Lloyd Duyan had sexually battered her in late August 2020, police say. The victim’s friend alerted the school resource officer and through continued investigation, it was determined the incident took place off-campus.
Duyan admitted to the accusations, detectives say and he was arrested Monday and charged with a single count of sexual battery. He is being held without bond.
Detectives have also identified a 15-year-old student who Duyan allegedly molested at his Bradenton home. Detectives are working closely with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861-4900.
