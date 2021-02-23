Sarasota flags at half-staff to honor COVID victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flags will be flying at half-staff for the next five days at all Sarasota city facilities in remembrance of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
“On this solemn occasion, we join the rest of the nation in reflecting on their loss and their loved ones left behind,” the city posted in a tweet Tuesday morning.
The city is following a directive from the White House after President Biden marked the expected confirmation of 500,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus with remarks Monday evening, followed by a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at sundown.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff on all federal properties for five days.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.