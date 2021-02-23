Publix reopens vaccine reservation system for Manatee and Sarasota counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix will start scheduling vaccination appointments again on Wednesday, Feb 24.
This comes after last week’s announcement that vaccine appointment scheduling would be paused due to shipping delays due to severe weather across most of the county.
Publix’s online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning, however, appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.
People with appointments for their second dose have not been affected by the shipping delay of the vaccine. Information on getting a vaccine from Publix can be found here.
