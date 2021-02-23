Proposed pop-up vaccination site taps Van Wezel for drive through

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mayor Hagen Brody has confirmed to ABC 7 that Sarasota-DOH will be receiving the largest number of first doses of the COVID-19 (13,000) vaccine to date with 13,000.
The city of Sarasota has been asked to assist in administering 4,000 of those doses in a two-day drive-through event at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in downtown Sarasota.
Vaccine recipients will be pulled from the Everbridge site and will be notified later this week. This site is in addition to the Sarasota Square Mall site and other scheduled state pop-up efforts.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.