An additional 11, 000 vaccines appointments to be made in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An additional 11,000 COVID-19 doses will be made available in the upcoming days.
Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur informed County Commissioners that the additional doses will be available and booked for appointments in coming days.
This follows Tuesday morning’s announcement that 5,100 seniors Tuesday and Wednesday will be able to make appointments for coronavirus vaccinations March 1-2 at Tom Bennett Park, 280 Kay Road, in Bradenton.
Those 5,100 patients are being vaccinated this week after last week’s appointments had to be postponed because of the nationwide winter storm that delayed shipment of the vaccine.
To date, 45,594 Manatee County residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 33,000 shots have been administered at the county’s vaccinate sites at Bennett Park and the Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton.
