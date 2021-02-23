Local police officers honor Pinellas Deputy Magli

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton and Sarasota police officers are on their way to Lutz, Fla. to pay respects fallen Deputy Michael Magli who was killed in the line of duty on Feb 17.
Sarasota is sending its Traffic Unit, which encompasses a group of motorcycle units. Bradenton is sending its Honor Guard, Command Staff, and others. Both departments will be wearing black mourning bands around their badges in remembrance of Deputy Magli.
Deputy Magli’s funeral will be held today, Feb 23 at the Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. There was also a motorcade to the church that happened this morning that included several law enforcement agencies.
An official fund has been opened to assist the Magli family in this difficult time and you can find information to donate here.
