Local New College student working to help feed veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida student Garland Hanson is looking to make a difference in the local community. She has taken an internship with All Faiths Food Bank to investigate and analyze the food insecurity among veterans in Sarasota County.
Hanson will be working to increase participation at the food bank’s existing Veteran’s Pantry by trying to reach new clients and identify and developing new healthcare and veteran-focused organizational partnerships to further assist veterans.
All Faiths serves thousands of veterans but knows that it has a chance to reach more. They say that there are many veterans who either don’t know assistance is available or who feel uncomfortable seeking and receiving it. In 2019, All Faiths Food Bank served over 1,300 veterans across its network, with nearly 36% of them receiving services directly from the Veteran’s Pantry.
Hanson is a senior majoring in psychology and has worked with various nonprofits as an intern and volunteer. After graduation, Hanson wants to further her education by working toward a master’s degree in social work.
