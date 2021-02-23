Less than 100 days until 2021 hurricane season

If an evacuation order is place in your zone, follow those orders, as the deadliest part of a hurricane is the storm surge. It does not take a category 5 -- or even a 3 -- to create a storm surge. Though a storm may not be heading straight for the Suncoast, it could still bring a deadly storm surge. You can build a house to withstand strong winds but when it comes to the surge, there is little that can be done.