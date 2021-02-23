First Alert Weather: Picture perfect Suncoast weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is something for everyone in the seven-day Suncoast forecast. Cool and crisp, dry and sunny, warm and balmy; we will have it all. In fact, our weather will be some of the best in the nation this week.
We start with the front that triggered our showers pushing south and taking any rain chance with it. Clouds will give way to sunshine and the winds will pick up a bit by midmorning. The north wind will draw down the cooler and drier air and prevent the sunshine from warming us beyond the mid-70s west of Interstate 75. East of the interstate, the temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.
As the dew points fall today and the skies clear, the stage will be set for a cool night. As the sun sets and the winds relax, the temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 50s and will be the coolest night of the week ahead.
A warming trend will start tomorrow with a degree or two added to high temperatures each day. Nighttime lows will also be warmer and dew points will rise.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.