Englewood man charged in Capitol riots to be held without bond

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood veteran arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol is being held without bond by the U.S. Marshals.
Graydon Young, has been ordered to be held without bond for his alleged role in the riots during the Senate’s first attempt to certify the election results. Investigators say that Young was a part of a group called “The Oath Keepers” that sought to disrupt the proceedings.
According to court documents, prosecutors say that Young has shown no remorse for his actions and posted photos of himself at the Capitol in his military attire. They also alleged he had plans to relocate to Tennessee in the aftermath.
“Emails show that the defendant knew what he was doing when he went to Washington and tried to recruit others,” reads a statement from the U.S. Government.
Prosecutors also referenced a post on his Facebook that read, " We stormed and got inside,” in reference to the group entering Capitol grounds to disrupt the process.
Young said that the doors to the Capitol were already open when he arrived and that he would be willing to surrender his passport.
The judge sided with the prosecutors and ruled that Young would be held without bond by the U.S. Marshals.
