DOH-Sarasota: More vaccine notices going out today in the county

Late this afternoon more second-dose appointment notices will also go out for the clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall, Thursday, Feb. 24 for individuals who received their first dose of Moderna from DOH Jan. 18-29 at Twin Lakes Park. Individuals coming for their second dose appointment must bring their vaccine card. Persons with questions about their second-dose appointment should contact the Vaccine Registration team through social media @SRQCountyGov, or through the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), or visit the Information & Registration Station inside the mall.