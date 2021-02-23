DOH-Sarasota: More vaccine notices going out today in the county

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health-Sarasota will be issuing more first and second dose appointment notices will be going out Tuesday.
Nearly 6,400 first-dose appointment notices will go out for DOH-operated clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall, Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 26. Individuals receiving an appointment notice MUST confirm or decline the appointment. Appointment notices are being sent through the county’s Vaccine Registration system are selected by order of registration by the “next in line” account number, not by zip code or location.
Late this afternoon more second-dose appointment notices will also go out for the clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall, Thursday, Feb. 24 for individuals who received their first dose of Moderna from DOH Jan. 18-29 at Twin Lakes Park. Individuals coming for their second dose appointment must bring their vaccine card. Persons with questions about their second-dose appointment should contact the Vaccine Registration team through social media @SRQCountyGov, or through the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), or visit the Information & Registration Station inside the mall.
Appointments will be scheduled through account number 32,051, and will be updated online once appointment notices have gone out.
OTHER REMINDERS:
- Individuals who are positive with COVID-19 should remain quarantined and not come to any vaccination site. For questions on your registration or account number call 941-861-VAXS. If you’re experiencing symptoms of COVD-19 consult your primary care physician and/or visit one of two testing sites.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at the Venice Community Center Feb. 10 -12, received an appointment card to return for their second-dose. These individuals should plan to return to the VCC on that specified date and time, and will receive their second Pfizer vaccine approximately 21 days later from the state.
- Individuals who received their first dose at the state-operated vaccine clinic at Suncoast Technical College, Feb. 20-21, will receive an appointment card to return for their second-dose. These individuals should plan to return to the STC on that specified date and time, and will receive their second Moderna vaccine approximately 28 days later from the state.
- The Department of Health-operated clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall is distributing the Moderna vaccine, operating 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment only. No vaccine is left overnight, and end-of day walk-up appointments are not accepted.
- For questions about account registration and appointments contact the Vaccine Registration team through social media @SRQCOuntyGov, or through the Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297).
- Any eligible second persons listed on an account must include first and last name, and date of birth.
- If you received your vaccine outside of Sarasota county, please remove yourself/account from our registration system.
