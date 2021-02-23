DeSantis hints at teachers, law enforcement officers coming up next in vaccine queue

HIALEAH, Fla. (WWSB) - Teachers and law enforcement officers over 50 could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines at federal sites in the coming weeks and months, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Tuesday.
The governor held a news conference in Hialeah to talk about vaccine distribution among Florida’s seniors, but a specific timeline was not laid out for the measure. DeSantis previously appeared apprehensive about FEMA running vaccine distribution but suggested that federal assistance could cause expansion into the aforementioned groups of recipients.
DeSantis also lauded the success of his rollout, saying that the state’s economy is still booming and distributing vaccines among the vulnerable population will continue.
