Cold front brings rain overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible through the early morning hours Tuesday as a weak cold front pushes through the Suncoast. We’re not expecting anything too strong but some light-to-moderate rain can be expected over parts of our area through 3 a.m.
The front should be well to our south by sunrise on Tuesday (7 a.m.). We will see clearing skies and winds picking up out of the north-northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Look for mostly sunny skies by late morning with highs in the low 70s for most areas and mid-70s inland -- quite a contrast to the low-to-mid 80s we saw on Monday.
So the coldest morning this week will be Wednesday and that will not be all that chilly. We are expecting temperatures in the low 50s for most to start the day on Wednesday, so you may need a light jacket or sweater. It will soon heat up into the mid-70s by noon under mostly sunny skies.
There is no mention of any widespread rainfall through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. The only thing I see is the possibility of some pop-up showers or isolated thunderstorms late in the day due to the temperatures soaring into the mid-to-upper 80s mainly inland and low 80s near the coast.
Thursday kicks off the World Championship of Golf in Manatee County at the Concession Golf Club. The Suncoast will be the host to 70 of the top players in golf right here and the weather is going to be great! Look for sunny skies on Thursday with a few clouds later in the day as the temperature warms into the low 80s near the course, which is about 5 miles east of Interstate 75 off of State Road 70 in Manatee County.
The winds which were strong during the LECOM Suncoast Classic every day of the tournament last week, this week promises to be much calmer for the PGA professionals. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 5-10 mph for the first two days of the tournament and switch around to the south-southwest on Saturday and Sunday.
We will see temperatures soar into the mid 80s through the weekend for inland areas, and with higher humidity it will feel much warmer. With these warm temperatures expected for inland locations there is also the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon, which you typically see during the summer but not usually here in late winter. The rain chance will stay less than 20% each afternoon.
Boaters expect winds out of the north-northwest at 15 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
