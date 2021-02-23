Cold front brings rain overnight

Thursday kicks off the World Championship of Golf in Manatee County at the Concession Golf Club. The Suncoast will be the host to 70 of the top players in golf right here and the weather is going to be great! Look for sunny skies on Thursday with a few clouds later in the day as the temperature warms into the low 80s near the course, which is about 5 miles east of Interstate 75 off of State Road 70 in Manatee County.