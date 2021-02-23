Motion to ask Baugh to resign as chair fails during Manatee County Commission meeting

At the commission meeting Tuesday, Bellamy acknowledged the turmoil the incident has caused. “There’s a level of frustration,” Bellamy said. “I’ve heard from people from Sarasota, from Hillsborough, from Pinellas ... ‘What is going on there?’” To move forward, he said, changes have to be made. “I have to make a motion for the Board of County Commissioners to ask Commissioner Baugh to resign as chair,” he said.