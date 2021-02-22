Van Wezel changes 2020-2021 season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is making changes to its current season. The performing arts center sent an email detailing the following alterations:
- Paul Anka – Greatest Hits: His Way on March 17, 2021 is being rescheduled to a future date. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, and the Hall will announce the new date once it is available. These tickets will be honored for the new performance date.
- The South Pacific performances on March 29-30, 2021 have been rescheduled to April 14-15, 2022.
- Kenny G’s performance on March 31, 2021 is being rescheduled to a future date. Patrons are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, and the Hall will announce the new date once it is available. These tickets will be honored for the new performance date.
- The Sweet Caroline Tour performance on April 21, 2021 has been rescheduled to March 1, 2022.
The box office will follow up directly with patrons directly affected by these changes. If patrons have tickets but cannot attend the new dates they will have the choice to donate those tickets or receive a refund.
