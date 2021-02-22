Vaccine updates released for Sarasota, Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Both Sarasota and Manatee counties have released updates on the COVID-19 vaccine situation as of Monday.
In Sarasota, Monday’s second-dose clinic is for individuals who received their first-dose of Moderna vaccine from the Department of Health at Twin Lakes Park Jan. 18-22. Individuals coming for their second-dose appointment must bring their vaccine card.
Additional appointments notifications will also go out, Monday Feb. 22, for a first-dose clinic Tuesday, Feb. 23.
In Manatee County, vaccinations at Bennett Park scheduled for Feb. 18-19 have been rescheduled to Feb. 25-26.
The Department of Health in Manatee County is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to full- or part-time Florida residents age 65 and older by appointment only, as supply is available. Manatee County is implementing a vaccine standby pool that will allow seniors to pre-register online at vax.mymanatee.org or by calling 311 to receive their first dose as vaccines become available.
Neither county is participating in the statewide registration system at this time.
COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at select Publix and Winn-Dixie locations in Manatee County.
