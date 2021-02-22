Tampa Electric Company contractor killed at Big Bend Power Station

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A contractor has died in an incident at TECO’s Big Bend Power Station, the company confirms.
“We are deeply saddened to confirm the loss of a contractor at the Big Bend Power Station. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and co-workers,” TECO said in a statement. “The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority at Tampa Electric. We are conducting a thorough review of this incident.”
Details about the incident have not been released at this time. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
